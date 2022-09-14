Stanadyne Introduces Fuel Injector for CNG, Hydrogen, DME

Stanadyne, a global fuel and air management systems supplier, has unveiled a new alternative fuel injector for medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicle powertrains. The company has developed a multipurpose port injector for delivering hydrogen, compressed natural gas and dimethyl ether (DME) fuels.

“Demand for gaseous fuel injection is expected to increase significantly on the path to net zero, driven by the transport market – heavy trucks, trains,” says John Pinson, Stanadyne’s CEO. “Our alternative fuel delivery systems lower emissions, increase efficiency and improve performance on the path towards zero-carbon fuel compatibility.”

Stanadyne’s new low-pressure fuel injector is capable of high flow rates and has flexible packaging for a variety of port fuel injection applications. The higher flow capacity and fuel-air mixing features of the new injector permit equivalent energy density fuel delivery when compared to traditional hydrocarbon fuels. Its modular design is based on improved materials for robust hydrogen, compressed natural gas and DME compatibility.

“Stanadyne is working hard on near-term solutions bridging the significant adoption gap between fossil-fueled propulsion and low-carbon or zero-carbon fueled vehicles,” adds Pinson. “Decarbonization of the transportation sector is, and will remain, a defining global priority.”