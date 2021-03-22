STA Turns to New Flyer to Electrify Transit Fleet

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., a global independent global bus manufacturer, says the Spokane Transit Authority (STA), the public transit authority serving the Spokane, Wash., region, unveiled its first 60-foot, five-door zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE City Line bus as part of a contract that New Flyer won in June 2020.

The contract, not previously announced by New Flyer, was for 10 60-foot and two 40-foot Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric heavy-duty transit buses. The high-capacity 60-foot buses are configured with five doors, New Flyer’s SmartRider smart suspension system and interior bike racks for ease of passenger exit and entry, notes the company.

The Xcelsior CHARGE bus is the first of 10 City Line buses that will operate along STA’s new six-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route serving the downtown area through to Spokane Community College, aimed at revitalizing mobility and economic development while building STA branding through recognizable BRT vehicles.

“Our partners at New Flyer have developed a customer-centric vehicle that achieves our industry’s environmental objectives of transitioning to zero-emission buses,” says Brandon Rapez-Betty, director of communications and customer service at STA. “As the marquee feature of Spokane’s first BRT route, the City Line, we’ve worked together with New Flyer to build a distinct brand experience, both exterior and interior, to appeal to the broadest audience of transit users we can. We look forward to introducing the City Line in 2022 as we begin to rebuild ridership in the post-pandemic era.”

The order for 12 zero-emission buses delivers on STA’s commitment to sustainable mobility through its 10-year plan, STA Moving Forward, aimed at providing better transit service – including construction of a dedicated BRT route – complete with zero-emission buses and infrastructure that will provide long-term benefits of cleaner air and quieter transportation.