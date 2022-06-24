Speed of CALSTART, CEC’s Incentive Allocations Shows Demand for EV Charging Funding

The Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles (EnergIIZE) Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Track demonstrates the high demand for charging infrastructure among EV fleet owners. Its funding allocation of $16.24 million was fully subscribed within seconds of opening.

The EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project is funded by the California Energy Commission and implemented by CALSTART. EnergIIZE, with a total authorized allocation of $276 million through 2026, provides incentives to purchase infrastructure equipment for medium- and heavy-duty (MD/HD) zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) operated and domiciled in California.

The first of four funding allocations, or “funding lanes,” to be offered, EV Fast Track opened on March 23, targeting fleets with commercial battery-electric vehicle commitments. Of the applications accepted, 85% met EnergIIZE’s Jump Start criteria, which provide additional incentives for those fleets domiciled in disadvantaged and low-income communities or that meet other equity criteria. Overall, the $16.24 million in allocated funds were spread among nearly 40 successful applicants across California, from a wide variety of commercial transportation specialties, including drayage, refuse, school bus and delivery services.

EV Fast Track funds cover 50% of eligible equipment and software costs, up to a maximum of $500,000 per project. For EV Fast Track projects that meet eligibility criteria as set forth in the EV Jump Start funding lane, applicants can receive up to 75% of equipment costs and soft costs, not to exceed $750,000 per project. Eligible equipment includes level-2 EV supply equipment (EVSE), direct-current (DC) fast-charge EVSE, management software, switchgears, electrical panel upgrades, wiring and conduit, and meters.

“The first-of its-kind EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project is critical to advancing California’s build-out of a zero-emission transportation ecosystem to enable the successful deployment of commercial ZEVs” says Alycia Gilde, CALSTART’s vice president of clean fuels and infrastructure. “Knocking down a key barrier to adoption, EnergIIZE seeks to address the high costs of infrastructure to support fleets with their transition to zero-emission while bringing the greatest benefit to communities most impacted by transportation emissions.”

EnergIIZE will be opening three additional incentive lanes in 2022, supporting hydrogen fueling stations, public charging infrastructure and EV Jump Start applicants. The hydrogen fueling funding lane application window will be open June 30 to July 14, 2022.