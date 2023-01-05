SparkCharge Debuts Mobile Charging for Fleet Customers

SparkCharge has launched its fleet services solution, the newest available from its mobile charging-as-a-service (CaaS) lineup.

“SparkCharge was founded in part to expedite electric vehicle adoption and accessibility for everyone,” says Josh Aviv, founder and CEO of SparkCharge. “Electrifying a fleet doesn’t have to be expensive or timely – our turnkey EV fast charging solutions allow businesses to make the switch from gas-powered vehicles to battery-electric, enabling them to be in compliance with green initiatives while lowering overall operations and maintenance costs.”

Keeping a fleet charged with SparkCharge is simple. Fleet owners and operators who use the service can log into the Currently portal, enter their address, select the vehicles that need to be charged, select a date and time for the vehicles to be charged, and with the click of a button, energy is delivered to the vehicles.

SparkCharge’s mobile CaaS doesn’t require businesses to install fixed infrastructure to charge EV fleets. The portable, turnkey EV charging solution can be up and running in as few as 14 days in some markets. The SparkCharge network is built to scale to meet a company’s growing EV charging needs. It’s also designed to service EVs of all sizes and varieties and gives businesses freedom of where to place vehicle assets and allows fleets to charge vehicles in multiple locations at the same time. SparkCharge’s portable, 100% grid-free charging solutions are battery-operated, so they’re always available to charge, regardless of power outages. SparkCharge also implements a triple redundancy charging operation to keep fleets powered up even during a natural disaster when the grid goes down.

“Clean energy solutions are the path forward if we want to mitigate the effects of climate change and put our planet in a better place for future generations,” adds Aviv. “Businesses that want to make the transition to electric vehicles no longer need to be hindered by a lack of infrastructure; the solution exists and we’re here to aid them on their journey.”

SparkCharge’s mobile CaaS for fleets is currently available in Los Angeles, Calif.; San Diego, Calif.; San Francisco, Calif.; San Jose, Calif.; Dallas, Texas; Boston, Mass.; and Washington, D.C. It will launch in additional cities in 2023.