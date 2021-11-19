Southwest Gas, RTC Expand Natural Gas Fuel Options for Transit Buses in Nevada

Southwest Gas, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and U.S. Gain are partnering to provide RTC’s transit buses with a cleaner, operationally cost-effective fuel source to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and decrease operating costs.

“Southwest Gas is committed to stewarding a sustainable future through both our operations and the clean and affordable renewable natural gas we deliver to customers,” says John Hester, CEO and president of Southwest Gas. “RNG is a powerful solution which will help Southwest Gas customers reduce GHG emissions.”

“At 35 percent, the transportation sector makes up the largest percentage of GHG emissions in Nevada,” continues Hester. “This important and forward-thinking partnership demonstrates our ability to provide our valued customers and communities with sustainable energy solutions and technologies that are environmentally friendly. We are committed to providing clean energy for generations to come and are proud to join forces with the RTC and U.S. Gain to help expand sustainable transit options in Southern Nevada.”

The agreement, approved by Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN), allows Southwest Gas to provide RTC with renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel most of the agency’s public transit fleet. U.S. Gain, a sustainable energy solutions provider, was selected to supply the RNG.

“RNG will provide the RTC with the ability to use clean fuel technology that is compatible with existing vehicles and fueling infrastructure,” states M.J. Maynard, RTC’s CEO. “This is significant as it will help us reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout Southern Nevada while saving up to $1.2 million in operating costs.”

“Collaboratives like this accelerate RNG adoption for fleets spanning industries and geographies,” comments Bryan Nudelbacher, U.S. Gain’s director of business development. “We’re honored to partner with Southwest Gas and the RTC – showcasing the real value RNG has and the sustainability case associated with both the development and use of the gas. With experience managing over 30 RNG development projects, we’re steadfast in connecting fleets with RNG supply, streamlining decarbonization efforts across their value chain.”