Southern Co. Planning to Electrify Fleet

Southern Co. says it plans to convert 50% of its electric companies’ fleet vehicles – in various segments – to electric by 2030.

In May, Southern Co. announced a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The internal fleet goal is part of a larger focus on the electrification of the transportation industry and commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

“Electricity powers nearly every aspect of our lives, and we’re bringing that sustainable energy to transportation,” says Lincoln Wood, electrification policy manager at Southern Co. “Electric vehicles and equipment are clean, efficient, economical, quiet, and create U.S. jobs and contribute to energy independence. By combining our affordable electricity rates with our electric transportation programs, we help communities and businesses reduce their cost and environmental impact. Customers save on fueling their transportation needs, while commercial businesses increase efficiency by using electricity to transport their goods.”

National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 26-Oct. 4, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of all-electric and plug-in hybrid, trucks, motorcycles and more. They are better for the environment, have a lower total cost of operation than gasoline or diesel vehicles, promote local jobs and reduce independence on foreign oil.

