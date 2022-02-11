SEPTA Contracts with NFI for 340 Hybrid-Electric Buses

New Flyer of America Inc. has received a new contract from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) for a firm order of 220 Xcelsior 40-foot, heavy-duty, hybrid-electric transit buses.

The order includes options to purchase up to 120 additional buses under a five-year contract.

SEPTA is America’s sixth-largest transit agency, delivering 300 million annual rides across five counties surrounding Philadelphia, Penn.

“NFI has delivered over 2,070 buses to SEPTA since 1997, and today we continue to power the transition to sustainable mobility with our low-emission, quiet, efficient, and fully accessible hybrid-electric buses,” states Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “With best-in-class features on board, including enhanced batteries and regenerative braking, our hybrid-electric buses are a proven transition strategy to zero-emission mobility through high operational performance, smooth acceleration, fuel savings, and improved air quality.”

The hybrid-electric buses feature BAE’s HDS200 hybrid drive propulsion, including the latest MAPS2 accessory power system, which will upgrade SEPTA’s current fleet with engine-off features such as stop/start, arrive and go, and onboard “Green Zone” technology, which enables the bus to switch to battery-electric power in specified zones. Together, these features provide emission and noise reduction in the community. The buses also advance SEPTA’s Bus Revolution program, a key element of SEPTA Forward, its strategic plan to reshape bus transportation to achieve better connectivity and operational efficiency, while ensuring a resilient, prosperous and equitable community in the region.

New Flyer’s hybrid-electric buses bridge the transition between traditional combustion engines and zero-emission propulsion, reducing NOx emissions up to 50% and particulate matter levels up to 100% while also lowering fuel consumption and maintenance costs.