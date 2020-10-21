Solaris Adds New Urbino Electric Bus to Portfolio

Solaris has added the Urbino 15 LE electric to its lineup of electric buses.

The Urbino 15 LE electric is the first electric bus Solaris dedicated to both urban and intercity transportation. The bus will make it possible for operators to plan zero-emission routes within city confines and beyond.

The new vehicle is equipped with a 300 kW electric motor. To boost efficiency and reduce energy consumption, the propulsion system is made using silicon carbide-based circuits. The motor is liquid-cooled, and the driving power is transmitted to the second axle of the vehicle. Energy is derived from a set of six batteries, with a total capacity of 470 kWh. Four battery packs are installed in the rear of the bus; the remaining two are mounted on the roof.

The latest-generation Solaris High Energy+ batteries offer a range of a few hundred kilometers on a single charge. The batteries in the Urbino 15 LE model can be recharged in fast mode using a pantograph – both a conventional, roof-mounted one, as well as an inverted one, lowered onto the bus roof at the charging station. Moreover, each model of the tri-axle electric bus is fitted with a plug-in connector for recharging vehicles at bus depots. For the convenience of clients, the Solaris offers four placement options for charging plug-ins: they may be placed above the first axle in the left or right part of the vehicle, in the front of it or in the back.

To date, Solaris has delivered approximately 1,300 15-meter tri-axle buses to its customers. The Urbino 15 LE electric is the company’s first electric bus designed solely for zero-emission drivelines.