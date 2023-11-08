Solaris Acquiring More Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engines from Ballard

Solaris Bus & Coach, a bus manufacturer deploying hydrogen-powered city buses across Europe, has signed multiple purchase orders totaling 62 hydrogen fuel cell engines with Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard expects delivery of the majority of the engines next year.

These hydrogen fuel cell engines will power buses in Germany and Poland. The number of engines ordered by Solaris year to date is now close to 350, representing substantial growth over the more than 140 fuel cell city buses that Solaris has deployed with customers in Europe to date.

“The impressive order activity from Solaris give us confidence in our expectations that the current momentum in our bus vertical will continue into 2024,” says David Mucciacciaro, Ballard’s chief commercial officer.

“The commercial traction of hydrogen-powered fuel cell buses in Europe proves the market increasingly understands fuel cell bus advantages, including range, refueling time, similar operating practices as diesel, and scalable infrastructure.”