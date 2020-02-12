SoCalGas, Western Milling Unveil First Ultra-Low Emissions Trucks

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and Western Milling, a manufacturer and supplier of nutrient solutions for plants, animals and people in the U.S., have unveiled the first of a planned 30 new ultra-low emissions trucks that will be deployed in Goshen, Calif.

The near-zero-emissions natural gas trucks will be fueled with renewable natural gas (RNG) that can almost eliminate smog-forming pollutants and reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change by as much as 80%. These new trucks are powered by a 12-liter Cummins Westport engine, the first engine of its kind to meet the California Air Resources Board (CARB) optional low NOx standard. In addition, Western Milling revealed plans to open a new public fueling station supplying RNG in the city of Goshen.

“Through the use of heavy-duty renewable CNG trucks, we’re becoming more sustainable while simultaneously creating value for our employee-owners,” says Kevin Kruse, CEO of Western Milling. “It’s good for everyone involved; us, our customers and the communities in which we serve.”

Western Milling’s investment in its new natural gas trucks was supported by the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District’s Truck Replacement Program, an initiative to replace on-road diesel trucks with cleaner technology units or to expand fleets with the cleanest technology available.

In California, transportation accounts for more than 40% of greenhouse gas emissions and 80% of smog-forming pollution in the state – with heavy-duty trucks among the largest polluters. In the San Joaquin Valley, car and truck emissions make up about half of all measured airborne particulate matter, according to CARB. Over the last five years, RNG use as a transportation fuel for heavy-duty trucks and buses has increased almost 600%.

RNG is not a fossil fuel. It is a renewable form of energy produced from the methane emissions at dairy farms, wastewater treatment plants, landfills and other waste streams. Depending on its source, RNG can be carbon negative, meaning it takes out more emissions from the atmosphere than it emits when used as a fuel. Capturing the methane from these waste sources and converting it into RNG keeps greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere and contributing to climate change and reduces the use of fossil fuels.

SoCalGas has worked with fleet owners to secure millions of dollars in incentive funding for the replacement of diesel trucks with cleaner, new near-zero emissions natural gas trucks. Since 2014, the utility has helped truckers and trucking companies replace more than 550 diesel trucks with clean natural gas trucks.

Photo: SoCalGas, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and Western Milling Unveil First of Nearly 30 New Ultra-low Emissions Trucks During World Ag Expo.