SoCalGas Offers Fuel Card Program as Incentive for Low-Emissions Transition

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) will make $1.5 million available to provide funds for 50 fuel cards to help accelerate the transition to low- and zero-emissions vehicles in the heavy-duty transportation sector.

For 90 days, starting now through Dec. 8, 2024, companies that purchase a qualifying vehicle can apply for a fuel card through SoCalGas’ Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Fuel Card Incentive Program. The $30,000 fuel card is designed to help support the transition to cleaner fuels in alignment with the California Air Resource Board (CARB) Scoping Plan for reaching carbon neutrality, by decreasing the demand for petroleum fuels to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality.

“As a company with approximately 5,000 light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, as well as trailers and equipment, we understand the financial challenges that come with transitioning to a low- or zero-emissions fleet,” says Jawaad Malik, chief strategy and sustainability officer at SoCalGas. “By implementing innovative incentives like these fuel cards, we can help provide commercial fleet owners with significant cost savings to encourage their transition to a cleaner fleet, which ultimately contributes to a healthier environment and a more sustainable and resilient economy for California.”

Under the CARB LCFS program, SoCalGas receives credits for procuring low-emissions fuels. The credits lower fuel prices at SoCalGas’ 16 public access stations, which dispense 100% renewable natural gas (RNG). The creation of a fuel card incentive program is an additional way SoCalGas is giving credits back to customers in its service area to further support California’s climate and clean air goals.

To participate in the SoCalGas LCFS Fuel Card Incentive Program, applicants must purchase a Class 8 heavy-duty natural gas truck on or after the launch date of Sept. 9, 2024. Prioritization will be given to fleets with fewer than 10 vehicles. Selected applicants will receive a fuel card worth $30,000 that can be used at SoCalGas public access stations, while cards last.

“We appreciate the collaboration with SoCalGas and their commitment to supporting and growing the renewable natural gas market,” says Mark Jamieson, business development director at Cummins Alternative Technologies. “We’re grateful this program will encourage heavy-duty and line haul fleets to experience renewable natural gas with the new Cummins X15N and the emission reductions that it can deliver.”