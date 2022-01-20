SoCalGas Continues Transition of Fleet to Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has received 23 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HFCEV), marking the company’s first purchase of hydrogen-powered vehicles. The company plans to expand its fleet of HFCEVs to 50 next month.

These HFCEVs are an important step for SoCalGas in decarbonizing its fleet and supports the company’s Net Zero 2045 climate goal, which includes replacing 50% of its over-the-road fleet with clean fuel vehicles by 2025 and operating a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2035.

“California companies must work together in the fight against climate change,” says State Senator Susan Rubio. “The transportation sector is one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions in California and these types of efforts will help the state meet its climate goals.”

“Each vehicle in our light duty over-the-road fleet is driven an average of 10,000 miles per year. The zero-emissions Toyota Mirai HFCEVs have a driving range of 400 miles and since they run on hydrogen the only by-product is water,” states Sandra Hrna, vice president of supply chain and operations support at SoCalGas. “Transitioning some of our fleet to HFCEVs will help us reduce emissions, moving SoCalGas closer to our net zero goal and helping California reach carbon neutrality faster.”

“Longo Toyota is honored to partner with SoCalGas on their strategy to reduce emissions from their vehicle fleet and we are excited to help them with the acquisition of 50 new Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicles,” comments Doug Eroh, president and general manager at Longo Toyota. “The Toyota Mirai is fueled with hydrogen and makes its own electricity on board while only emitting clean water from its tailpipe.”

With the addition of the 50 Toyota Mirai HFCEVs, a third of SoCalGas’ over-the-road fleet currently operates on clean fuels. The company is on track to achieve its goal of 50% by 2025.