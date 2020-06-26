Siemens eMobility Launches VersiCharge AC Series EV Charger

Siemens eMobility has launched the next generation of VersiCharge AC Series electric vehicle (EV) chargers for commercial and residential use.

This is the first EV charger in the industry to interact with building management systems, enabling operators to monitor, manage and adjust the system in real-time. The third generation of AC charging, VersiCharge offers convenient tools for adjusting power demand, accurate metering of energy usage and expanded network connectivity to EV service providers, buildings and automation systems. The UL/cUL-certified model also boasts up to 11.5 kW of alternating current (AC) charging power and multiple configurations tailored toward multi-family, workplaces and utility applications.

“Modularity, scalability and a focus on open standards are key requirements for EV charging infrastructure. Our next-generation product is designed to help both the commercial and residential sectors realize their carbon reduction goals with a solution that can effectively grow with them over time,” says John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility and Future Grid Business Unit.

“We’ve developed the VersiCharge AC series so that cities, businesses and individuals can make the most of what EVs have to offer now and in the years to come,” he adds.

The VersiCharge AC Series paves the way for carbon reduction and air quality improvement through smart load management. Its open protocols enable direct interaction with building management systems such as Siemens Desigo or similar third-party systems that control peak energy demand and lower operational costs.

The state-of-the-art solution is comprehensively interoperable, with the ability to work across all Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)-certified charging networks and with any fleet or personal vehicle.

The new VersiCharge AC series enables fast AC charging and can be wall or pedestal mounted. The new home charger has an easy-to-use mobile app, smart interface and flexible internet connectivity. The commercial charger is designed to fit any commercial location, such as airports, parking garages, retail facilities or hospitals, and possesses many networking methods to ease connectivity to the grid, enable secure transaction management and seamlessly tie into many network topologies.

Siemens is committed to supporting electrification for customer segments across all vehicle categories. The PlugtoGrid eMobility product portfolio encompasses EV charging infrastructure hardware, software and services. The solutions are geared to maximize the abilities of EVs to act as distributed energy resources, as well as enable the effective harnessing of renewable sources. To date, Siemens eMobility has delivered charging solutions in over 35 countries. The company continues its PlugtoGrid focus on customers in the car, bus, fleet and truck market across North America.

