Shyft Collects First Pre-Order for Blue Arc EV Walk-In Vans from Randy Marion

Shyft has received its first pre-order for its all-electric Class 3, 4 and 5 walk-in delivery vans from Randy Marion Automotive Group, a dealer group in the Carolinas.

Blue Arc EV Solutions, a new go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group, made its debut in March with a commercial grade purpose-built electric vehicle (EV) chassis; an all-electric Class 3 delivery walk-in van; and a fully portable, remote-controlled charging station, the Power Cube.

“I am extremely proud of the work the Shyft team has done positioning Blue Arc EV Solutions to meet customer needs,” says Daryl Adams, Shyft’s CEO. “From the beginning just 14 short months ago, we’ve been confident in our EV commercial vehicle design because we have served last-mile delivery customers for nearly 50 years. We’ve hit all of our critical development milestones and, most recently, we’ve validated that our range will meet our customers’ expectations, and this shows not only do we know what they need, we are delivering it.”

Following receipt of government approvals by this winter, Shyft expects to finalize a multi-year purchase order with Randy Marion for the pre-ordered walk-in vans, begin production in the Midwest and start delivery to Randy Marion in mid-2023. Fleet customers will be able to pre-order online or at the dealerships starting in September.

“Our long history working with Shyft through its Utilimaster brand and the overwhelmingly positive response to the Blue Arc Class 3 all-electric delivery walk-in van give us great confidence in the entire Blue Arc line-up, the Class 3 and 4, as well as the Class 5 that is in development now,” comments Brad Sigmon, VP of sales at Randy Marion Automotive Group. “The commercial grade features from Shyft, engineered with first-hand knowledge of last mile delivery, are a true differentiator versus the other EV options.”

Leveraging a scalable design, the full Blue Arc EV portfolio is available in Class 3-5 walk-in van configurations with body length options from 12 to 22 feet. Designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets, these vehicles are powered by lithium-ion battery packs that can deliver 150-mile range at 50% payload in parcel mode with optional extended range packs available. In addition, multiple chassis wheelbase options at 178”, 190”, 208” and 230” will support different applications.

Using insights from Shyft’s Work-Driven Design process, these electric vans feature a spacious cargo area and offer a choice of vocational packages specifically designed for functionality. The use of lightweight aluminum and composite body design provide higher durability against scratches and dents while supporting modular repair. The delivery van also features an integrated solar roof package for power of auxiliary systems like heating and air conditioning, which make it a viable option for extreme weather locations.

“It’s incredible, but not a surprise with our team, that one year ago we were just opening our new Innovation Center in Plymouth to work on our EV solutions, and now we are making that vision a reality for our customers with pre-orders for not only the Class 3 and 4, but also the Class 5 electric vehicle,” states Eric Fisher, senior vice president and general manager at Shyft Innovations. “I am very pleased to work with such an outstanding dealer group like Randy Marion. They know the market well and quickly saw our EV designs will deliver the speed, efficiency, and positive impact to our customers’ bottom line needed to make this a success for all.”