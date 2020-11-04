Sharp Energy Acquires Western Natural Gas

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. says its propane subsidiary, Sharp Energy, has acquired Western Natural Gas Co. in Jacksonville, Fla. The terms of the transaction were not publicly disclosed.

“This is an important acquisition for our company as it enables Sharp Energy to immediately expand the availability of its propane operations into Florida and build upon our existing propane footprint,” says Jeff Householder, president and CEO of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. “Acquiring Western Natural Gas will assist us in meeting customer demand and expanding our propane distribution foundation in Florida.”

Western Natural Gas has been providing propane services to residential and commercial customers in Florida for more than 80 years. The company sells approximately one million gallons of propane throughout four counties in northeast Florida.

“As a family-owned and operated business, the decision to sell was not easy, but it was very clear that Sharp Energy is a company that best replicated our way of doing business with an appreciation for our customers and our employees,” says Ken Baker, executive vice president of Western Natural Gas Co. “We are confident that Sharp Energy will continue our tradition of safety first, unmatched service and dependability.”

Sharp Energy is a partner of Alliance AutoGas, a national network of companies that have joined together to deliver a comprehensive alternative fueling solution including EPA-certified propane autogas vehicle conversions, on-site fueling infrastructure, fuel supply, safety and operational training, and ongoing technical support.

