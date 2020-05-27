SGH2, Lancaster Officials Partner on Green Hydrogen Facility

Leaders from Lancaster, Calif., have contracted SGH2, a company focused on the gasification of waste into hydrogen, to build a green hydrogen facility.

The facility will have the capacity to produce 11,000 kg of green hydrogen per day. Operating 24/7, 8,000 hours a year, it is expected to generate 3.8 million kg (3,800 tons) of hydrogen annually. The facility could potentially be three times larger than any other green hydrogen facility built, under construction or in development within the decade.

The Lancaster plant will process 40,000 tons of waste per year. The city will supply guaranteed feedstock of recyclable solid waste, saving between $50 to $75 per ton annually in landfilling and landfill space costs.

The largest owners and operators of hydrogen refueling stations in California are among the parties that have expressed an interest in purchasing the output of this project.

“As the world, and our city, cope with the coronavirus crisis, we are looking for ways to ensure a better future. We know a circular economy with renewable energy is the path,” says R. Rex Parris, mayor of Lancaster.

“That’s why our partnership with SGH2 is so important. It not only solves our air quality and climate challenges by producing pollution-free hydrogen. It also solves our plastics and waste problem by turning it into green hydrogen, and does it cleaner and at costs far lower than any other green hydrogen producers,” adds Parris.

A consortium of companies and institutions have joined with SGH2 and Lancaster to develop and implement the project, including Fluor, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, UC Berkeley, Thermosolv, Integrity Engineers, Millenium, HyetHydrogen and Hexagon.

Photo: SGH2’s Projects web page