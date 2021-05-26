SFMTA Adds 30 Hybrid-Electric Low-Floor Buses to Fleet

ElDorado National (ENC), a subsidiary of REV Group that specializes in heavy-duty transit buses, says the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), a department of the City and County of San Francisco responsible for the management of all ground transportation in the city, has awarded a contract for 30 30-foot hybrid-electric E-Z Rider II model heavy-duty transit buses for its Municipal Railway (Muni) bus service through ENC’s California-based dealer, Creative Bus Sales.

“We are thrilled to bring these new hybrid-electric buses to the streets of San Francisco,” says Julie Kirschbaum, director of transit at SFMTA. “These buses will greatly improve service and reliability to our hilltop residents – making a big difference in dependability and crosstown connections.”

The new E-Z Rider II buses are part of SFMTA’s ongoing effort to modernize its Muni fleet to benefit customers and reduce maintenance costs. The heavy-duty E-Z Rider II 30-foot low-floor buses will be specifically designed to accommodate operating routes that have up to a 21% grade. The short wheelbase design is ideal for navigating the congested neighborhoods and downtown areas where a conventional 40-foot bus cannot fit or is not desired, notes the company.