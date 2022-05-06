GreenPower EV Star Trucks Added to TCI Transportation Fleet

TCI Transportation has received four of GreenPower’s fully electric Class 4 units, which will be utilized at its Fontana and Commerce, Calif.

TCI purchased the vehicles with the support of California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). These grants make it possible for companies like TCI to purchase green vehicles in support of Congress’ Zero-Emission Vehicles Act of 2019.

Using the HVIP grant, TCI acquired four EV Star CC units, which are capable of traveling up to 150 miles before recharging while transporting 6,000 pounds of cargo.

“As TCI transitions to a greener service fleet, the EV Star CC stands out as a reliable, versatile, zero-emission solution to our needs,” explains John Sappington, vice president of sales and marketing at TCI. “By partnering with GreenPower to secure $264,000 in HVIP funds, we have been able to take expeditious delivery of the vehicles so our fleet can reap immediate benefits.”