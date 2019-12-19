SEPTA to Deploy 115 Xcelsior Hybrid-Electric Transit Buses

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is set to take delivery of 115 Xcelsior 40-foot, heavy-duty diesel-electric hybrid transit buses from New Flyer of America Inc.

This is the fifth installment of a five-year contract between New Flyer and SEPTA for a total of 525 hybrid buses.

The order of low-emission hybrid buses will continue to replace older vehicles in SEPTA’s current fleet with more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly buses. The order also builds on a recent celebration of SEPTA’s receipt of its 1,500th transit bus from New Flyer – another low-emission bus propelled by hybrid technology. The recently delivered hybrid Xcelsior buses reduce air pollution while also supporting SEPTA’s transit bus fleet evolution in pursuit of lower emissions – all part of its SEPTAINABLE 2020 plan.

By 2020, hybrids will represent 95% of SEPTA’s bus fleet.

New Flyer delivered its first bus to SEPTA in 2002, and since then has continued supporting SEPTA’s mobility needs with hybrid electric buses as public transportation grew alongside the expanding community.

“SEPTA’s vision to evolve its fleet to low-emission is near complete, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support this transition. Since 2002, we have proudly served SEPTA and the greater Philadelphia community with mobility featuring hybrid technology,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer.

SEPTA is the regional public transportation authority operating bus, rapid transit, commuter rail, light rail and electric trolleybus services in five counties in and around Philadelphia. It is America’s sixth largest transit agency.