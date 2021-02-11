SemaConnect Launches Management Software for Commerical EV Fleets

SemaConnect, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market, says its new fleet management software is available on the SemaConnect Network for the Series 7 charging station for dedicated fleets.

The company says its platform is a cloud-based software that makes the Series 7 charging station smart. Fleet managers can schedule charging at off-peak electricity rates, assign each vehicle to a charging station and receive alerts for early or late departures and returns. Program managers can also generate reports on charging sessions, usage, energy consumption, carbon offset and alerts. Backed by the SemaConnect Network, station administrators can manage customer and employee charging at Series 6 shared stations and Series 7 fleet stations using the same easy-to-use portal.

Series 7 charging station features include:

-Compact form factor

-Dual-mounting charges two vehicles

-Full warranty replacement policy

-Cloud-based fleet vehicle and station management portal

-Schedule charging for off-peak electricity rates

“Commercial fleets are the next segment to go electric,” says Mahi Reddy, CEO of SemaConnect. “Organizations are already installing SemaConnect charging stations for employees and customers. Paired with the new Series 7 charging station for fleets, the SemaConnect fleet management platform makes it even easier for business and government to make sustainability a priority.”

For more information on fleet charging with SemaConnect, click here.

