Seaboard Energy Utilizing Topsoe Tech to Produce Renewable Diesel

Seaboard Energy, a company that specializes in alternative energy sources, has chosen Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex renewable fuel technology to produce renewable diesel from tallow and soybean oil.

The 6,500 barrels-per-day renewable diesel unit is currently under construction at Seaboard Energy’s site in Hugoton, Kan., and is scheduled for operation at the end of the year. Topsoe will also provide its H2bridge hydrogen technology based on the modular Haldor Topsoe Convection Reformer (HTCR) technology. Topsoe will be the licensor and supplier of basic engineering, proprietary equipment, catalyst and technical services for Seaboard Energy’s renewable fuels complex.

“We chose Topsoe after a very thorough investigation into the technologies available in the market,” says Gary Louis, president and CEO of Seaboard Energy. “Topsoe’s solution does not only promise the highest yield but was also the least complicated and most efficient to implement. The fact that Topsoe can deliver the integrated hydrogen unit along with the hydroprocessing unit was important for us as well.”

With HydroFlex, customers can convert low-value feedstocks to renewable fuels that qualify for the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit. The innovative HydroFlex process layout offers lower capital expenditure (CAPEX) and lower energy consumption during operation, resulting in a lower carbon index (CI). Topsoe’s HydroFlex can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.