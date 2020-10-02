SDG&E Launches Power Your Drive for Fleets Program

As part of its commitment to support California’s climate action goals and help build a clean energy economy, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has launched Power Your Drive for Fleets, the first large-scale program of its kind in the region that will enable charging infrastructure to support the transition to zero-emission buses, trucks, forklifts and other medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and equipment.

At the same time, SDG&E has unveiled its goal to transition its own entire operations fleet – including pickup trucks and bucket trucks – to zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) by 2040.

Power Your Drive for Fleets will install charging infrastructure to support a minimum of 300 locations and facilitate the deployment of at least 3,000 medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs) in the San Diego region over the next five years.

“One of the most impactful ways to tackle climate change and air pollution is to reimagine our transportation sector as it is the single largest source of harmful emissions in our region and throughout California,” says Estela de Llanos, chief environmental officer and vice president of clean transportation and sustainability at SDG&E. “As we support local businesses and organizations to electrify their fleets, it’s important that we live by example and are working simultaneously to transition our own fleet of about 1,700 vehicles to zero-emission vehicles.”

SDG&E aims to electrify 100% of its light-duty fleet vehicles and transition 30% of its overall fleet to ZEVs by 2030. By 2040, the company aims to have a 100% zero-emission fleet. Since 2010, SDG&E has replaced 17% of its fleet with low-emission vehicles.

Transitioning to a zero-emission fleet can result in significant financial and environmental benefits. Aside from eliminating tailpipe emissions, fleet owners may be able to reduce total cost of ownership over the long term and simplify vehicle maintenance, as electric and other zero-emission vehicles have fewer moving parts than conventional vehicles. However, installing the electrical infrastructure required to power a zero-emission fleet can be time- and cost-intensive because it may require upgrading transformers and other underlying infrastructure due to the amount of power that larger vehicles and equipment draw from the grid.

To minimize or eliminate these upfront costs, SDG&E’s Power Your Drive for Fleets program makes it easier and more cost-effective for organizations with fleets to install EV charging infrastructure. Power Your Drive for Fleets connects fleets with reduced electricity pricing plans, financial incentives and rebates, as well as site design, permitting, construction, activation, maintenance and upgrade support.

The program also offers additional rebates on charging equipment for schools, transit agencies and eligible sites located in communities that struggle with socio-economic disadvantages, including air pollution due to proximity to traffic or large commercial/industrial facilities.

Organizations interested in participating in SDG&E Power Your Drive for Fleets program, click here.

Photo: SDG&E’s Electrification Timeline