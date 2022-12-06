Schneider Augments Fleet with Close to 100 Daimler Electric Trucks

Schneider, a multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric vehicles (BEV) at its intermodal operations in Southern California. Schneider’s first Freightliner eCascadia, manufactured by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), is set to roll off the DTNA plant assembly line in Portland, Ore.

The carrier had previously reported orders for 62 eCascadias. Now the company will deploy an additional 30 BEVs from DTNA.

“The integration of nearly 100 zero-emission vehicles is an important milestone for Schneider as we are moving beyond the battery-electric truck testing phase to running an operation at scale,” says Mark Rourke, Schneider’s president and CEO. “In combination with rail movement, we can offer our intermodal customers meaningful emissions reduction value by utilizing BEV dray trucks.”

Schneider is already familiar with electric vehicle technology, having piloted an eCascadia for six months through Freightliner’s Customer Experience fleet.

“As the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer, we are fully committed to reduce emissions with our vehicles and to move the commercial transportation industry into a more sustainable future,” states David Carson, DTNA’s senior vice president sales and marketing. “We are proud to share the same vision with Schneider and to partner closely with them on integrating eCascadias into their fleet.”