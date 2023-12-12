Schneider National Earns EPA SmartWay High Performer Honor

Schneider National Inc., a multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2023 SmartWay High Performer.

The SmartWay High Performer list is developed annually by the EPA and honors carriers that excel in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain solutions. Landing a spot on this list emphasizes Schneider’s commitment to operating an exceptionally efficient fleet, emitting fewer pollutants and burning less fuel per mile traveled.

“Reducing emissions is a priority, and we are focused on implementing innovative, environmentally friendly options to achieve this,” says Rob Reich, Schneider executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “We continue accelerating our business and the broader industry toward a more sustainable future, most notably with the addition of our electric vehicle fleet and charging depot in South El Monte, Calif.”

Earlier in 2023, Schneider opened a large-scale battery electric vehicle (BEV) operation with nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadias and a charging depot capable of powering 32 trucks simultaneously.

Schneider is committed to several sustainability goals, including doubling its intermodal size by 2030, reducing carbon emissions per mile by 7.5% by 2025 and 60% by 2035. The carrier has already achieved more than half of its 2025 goal by reducing per-mile emissions by 5%.