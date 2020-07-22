SCE Commits to Electrifying Fleet by 2030

Southern California Edison (SCE) has committed to electrifying every passenger car and small-to-midsize SUV in its fleet by 2030.

Additionally, the electric utility will convert 30% of medium-duty vehicles and pickup trucks, 8% of heavy-duty trucks and 60% of forklifts from fossil fuel to electric power. SCE estimates that in pursuing its 2030 fleet electrification goals, it will save more than 620,000 gallons of fuel annually.

“As we encourage our customers to consider fleet electrification, it is critical for our company and our industry to continue to show leadership in this area,” says Drew Murphy, senior vice president of strategy and corporate development for Edison International, SCE’s parent company.

“Setting goals to electrify our own fleet is one more way to show that we remain committed to making the changes necessary to clean our air and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions,” he adds.

Edison International laid out the 2030 goals for electrification of SCE’s fleet of more than 6,200 vehicles, including trailers and off-road equipment, in its recently published 2019 Sustainability Report. To meet the demands of its growing electric fleet, SCE has installed more than 370 charge ports at its facilities as of 2019. The electric company expects to need about 1,300 additional charge ports to achieve its 2030 fleet electrification goals.

In Pathway 2045, SCE’s data-driven analysis of what it will take for California to attain its goal of being carbon neutral by 2045, the company calls for the electrification of 76% of light-duty vehicles, 67% of medium-duty vehicles and 38% of heavy-duty vehicles in the state over the next 25 years.

The company encourages employees to adopt electric vehicles by offering 190 workplace charge ports at 36 of its facilities and plans to install about 150 additional employee charge ports this year. SCE employees and customers also have access to discounts on certain EV models.

Photo: An SCE bucket truck