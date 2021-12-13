Scania, Wibax Put Heavy-Duty Electric Truck on the Road

A 64-ton Scania electric truck has been delivered to chemical supplier Wibax and will operate on the roads of northern Sweden.

The 3-axle tractor runs solely on electricity and will fill a route between the cities of Piteå and Skellefteå in northern Sweden – a distance of 80 kilometers one way.

The vehicle’s performance and load capacity are made possible by the development of a significantly stronger electric motor, Scania says. As part of a long-term partnership, Scania and Wibax will work together to optimize the use of the vehicle over time, including charging, battery life length and route planning. This will also provide valuable insights to Wibax as they prepare to add additional electric vehicles to their fleet in the future.

“We have done our utmost to be sustainable since the company was founded in 1986, and as we have identified transports as our biggest environmental impact, this electric truck is a step to ensure we can carry on with our operations with the climate in mind,” says Jonas Wiklund, CEO of Wibax Group. “During the lifetime of this truck, Wibax will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 1,400 tons, making it a true game-changer.”

“This is the first fully electric 64-tonner that we put on the road in customer operations. Step by step, we are demonstrating that electric solutions are happening very fast and for basically all segments,” comments Fredrik Allard, head of e-mobility for Scania.

The continued and rapid development puts further focus on the need for infrastructure and green electricity also outside the urban areas. Steps are being taken but more speed is needed. In this case, the power company Skellefteå Kraft has been involved and is delivering the charging infrastructure.

“It is vital for us to be at the forefront in sustainability matters,” adds Wiklund. “It shouldn’t just be something you read on a piece of paper; it should mean something for real. Lighter electrified trucks have been available on the market for a while, but for us, it only really matters now when we are able to electrify our 64-ton loads. Our values are ‘great chemistry’ and this investment is in line with that motto. These issues have been on the table for long, but now we see that the demand for sustainable solutions from the market increases. This is beginning to happen for real.”