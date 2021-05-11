Sapphire Gas Solutions Secures RNG Transportation, Logistics Contracts

Sapphire Gas Solutions, a Texas-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) solutions service company, has been awarded transportation and logistics contracts for seven farm-based renewable natural gas (RNG) operations in central California.

“Our entry into the RNG market, as a solutions provider, is a huge step for Sapphire,” says Sam Thigpen, CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions. “It is exciting to enter the RNG space with an experienced industry leader like Maas Energy.”

Biomethane is a renewable methane collected from animal waste and landfills. The collected biomethane is processed and delivered to an existing natural gas utility’s infrastructure, supplementing traditional gas supply with a more carbon-neutral energy source. As in many cases, the farms in central California are not connected to local gas pipeline infrastructure, creating a need to compress and deliver the RNG to pipeline systems in the vicinity, via tractor-trailer. Sapphire’s solution utilizes CNG-fueled transportation to provide the service, thus further reducing the operation’s carbon footprint.

Photo: Sam Thigpen