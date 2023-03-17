Sapphire Gas Solutions Implements PCS Software Platform

PCS Software, an artificial intelligence transportation management platform for shippers, carriers and brokers, says Sapphire Gas Solutions has gone live with PCS’ Shipper Transportation Management System (TMS) platform.

Sapphire supplies mobile liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) with turnkey services across the United States, with over 60 years of experience in natural gas service and transportation. The successful implementation of Shipper TMS to optimize shipment planning and execution allows Sapphire to improve shipment scheduling and on-time delivery performance for its LNG and CNG customers.

Shipper TMS is a cloud-native platform that manages shipment planning, dispatch, tendering and carrier payments. The Shipper TMS platform automates and optimizes inbound and outbound freight across all transportation modes with automated order and shipment consolidation, rating, routing, tendering, carrier management, private fleet management and scheduling.

Sapphire has implemented the PCS platform to manage its private fleet and contract carriers across the energy management and field services divisions. Shipper TMS provides Sapphire with a broad range of capabilities, including dispatching, pickup and delivery scheduling, freight payments and audit. In addition, Sapphire is using PCS’s new Prime Express capability to optimize driver assignments and automate dispatching loads.

“We are excited to have fully implemented the PCS Shipper TMS Platform,” says Patrick De Ville, Sapphire’s executive vice president of energy management. “PCS has allowed us to automate and optimize our transportation processes, lower our cost structure, and improve service to our customers.”