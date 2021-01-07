Santa Clara Taps Beam for City Fleet, Public EV Charging Systems

Beam Global, a provider of sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, says Santa Clara, Calif., in partnership with Silicon Valley Power, has deployed EV ARC solar-powered EV charging systems to serve city fleet vehicles and the public.

The solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products include an emergency power panel for first responders and are off-grid, requiring no construction, no disruption to city operations, no added utility bill and providing a secure source of EV charging in the event of utility grid interruptions.

“Increasingly, municipalities and others are realizing the cost savings of deploying Beam’s off-grid sustainable EV charging systems,” says Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “With no construction, no electrical work and no permitting, EV charging can be deployed in minutes instead of months, saving significant cost and time. Santa Clara is providing clean and free charging – with energy generated 100% from the sun – so their fleets and their citizens can drive on sunshine.”

The Los Angeles Times recently reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to spend $1.5 billion in boosting the purchase of zero-emission vehicles and building new charging stations across California, seeking to pair an economic incentive with progress on the state’s ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals. In September 2020, Newsom pledged to fast-track California’s environmental goals in response to the climate crisis. He issued an executive order that would require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035.

