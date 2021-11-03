San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Orders Electric Buses

Nova Bus, a North American transit bus manufacturer, has received a new order for three electric Nova Bus LFSe+ vehicles from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA).

“We look forward to introducing the Nova Bus LFSe+ buses to the San Francisco community,” says Martin Larose, president of Nova Bus. “These zero-emission buses will help keep the city air cleaner as well as provide a quieter transit experience and a healthier environment to its passengers. We are proud to be working with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and help lead the charge toward the electrification of transit in California and across the USA.”

With an electric drive motor coupled by BAE Systems’ next generation power electronics, these electric buses provide better fuel economy, longer driving range, reduced maintenance costs and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

“SFMTA is proud to be a leader in addressing the climate crisis,” statesJulie Kirschbaum, director of transit for SFMTA. “We’re committed to embracing the greenest fleet possible and getting people out of private vehicles and into more sustainable modes of transportation.”

“The widespread adoption of electric vehicles continues – including transit buses,” comments Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “Transit authorities value easier maintenance and lower operational costs. Communities like the reductions in harmful emissions and traffic noise, while riders enjoy the cleaner air, quieter ride, and lower carbon footprint.”