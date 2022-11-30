San Diego MTS Orders 41 New Flyer Xcelsior Buses with Options for 432 Units

NFI Group Inc.’s New Flyer of America Inc. subsidiary has received new firm orders for 41 transit buses from the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) with options for up to an additional 432 buses. In total, NFI will add 617 Equivalent Units (EU) to its backlog from firm and option orders. These units were included in NFI’s pending awards at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

The firm orders include 28 Xcelsior compressed natural gas (CNG) 40-foot, heavy-duty transit buses, and 13 Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric, 40-foot, heavy-duty transit buses. The five-year contract includes options to purchase 40-foot and 60-foot Xcelsior CNG buses, as well as 40-foot and 60-foot Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric buses.

MTS is one of the oldest transit systems in Southern California, serving the San Diego community for more than 135 years. MTS operates one of the cleanest public transit fleets in the United States, providing 88 million annual passenger rides across San Diego County on nearly 100 fixed bus routes.

Supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds, this order will help MTS meet its goal of transitioning to a zero-emission fleet, which is outlined in its multi-year Zero-Emission Bus Rollout Plan. In addition, the purchase will deliver on the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Innovative Clean Transit regulation, requiring agencies to transition to 100% ZEB fleets by 2040.

“MTS and NFI have had a great working relationship for many years, and we look forward to continuing it with this new contract,” says Sharon Cooney, MTS CEO. “To meet the demands of transitioning to all zero-emission bus fleet by 2040 we will need NFI to step up in a big way. As they continue to improve bus zero-emission technology and performance, I’m confident our transition will be successful.”

“The electrification of mass mobility is gaining momentum now, and NFI stands at the forefront of this evolution with its market-leading sustainable mobility solutions,” states Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach at NFI. “Through a partnership spanning nearly 30 years, NFI has delivered over 840 buses and coaches to MTS, and we are excited to continue working together as we support MTS’ transition to cleaner, more sustainable mobility with our high-performance low- and zero-emission buses. Together, we’re building healthier and more livable communities across San Diego.”

New Flyer equips all zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses with next generation, long-range batteries, providing Xcelsior CHARGE NG 60-foot and 40-foot buses with up to 763 kWh and 654 kWh of power, respectively.

Built on New Flyer’s proven Xcelsior platform, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three technology advancements, including high-energy batteries, advanced protective battery packaging for easy install and simpler serviceability, and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery.