San Diego MTS Exercises Options for 26 CNG Buses

New Flyer of America Inc. says the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has exercised options for 26 Xcelsior compressed natural gas (CNG) 60-foot, heavy-duty transit buses, converted from New Flyer’s backlog.

The options are part of a 5-year contract with MTS, originally announced in February 2018 for up to 50 Xcelsior CNG 60-foot, heavy-duty transit buses. The order replaces older, end-of-life vehicles with lower-emission and more efficient buses that deliver increased sustainability. Since 1993, New Flyer has delivered nearly 800 buses to San Diego MTS, including six zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE buses.

“New Flyer appreciates the need for reduced greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion, while also increasing community connectivity – and the MTS team has established itself in the transition to low and zero-emission mobility,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer of America.

“We are proud to support MTS in improving air quality, reducing climate change impact and serving as part of San Diego’s multi-modal solution with CNG buses that are safe, clean and reliable,” he adds.

CNG propulsion emits 90% less nitrogen oxide (NOx) than diesel engines and meets particulate matter levels without the need for a filter. Since 1994, New Flyer has delivered over 13,000 CNG buses across North America. Xcelsior CNG buses conform to the Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Comprehensive Heavy-Duty National Program standards, reducing fuel consumption for heavy-duty highway vehicles.

MTS operates bus and trolley routes in the San Diego region, delivering over 90 million rides per year. MTS has actively supported California climate action goals through evolution to low and no-emission solutions, including operation of zero-emission light rail and buses in addition to the operation of CNG buses, purchasing 100% renewable natural biogas, deploying eco-friendly propane-powered buses, installing near-zero NOx engines into existing fixed-route buses, achieving LEED Silver status for new bus operations facilities in Chula Vista and El Cajon and installing solar power at 500 new bus shelters.

To learn more about New Flyer CNG buses, click here.

Photo: A New Flyer CNG bus