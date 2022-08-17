SamTrans Orders New Flyer ZEBs, EV Chargers and Infrastructure

New Flyer of America Inc. has received a new contract from San Mateo County Transit (SamTrans) for 10 next-generation, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses.

The order includes 20 ABB 150 kWh plug-in chargers, project coordination and commissioning by NFI Infrastructure Solutions to support the zero-emission bus (ZEB) deployment.

SamTrans provides transportation services in San Mateo County and parts of San Francisco and Palo Alto, Calif., delivering nearly nine million bus rides annually on 70 bus routes.

Supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds, the order follows SamTrans’ 2021 purchase of seven Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot buses and propels the agency’s sustainability policy. The purchase also advances fulfillment of the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation, requiring agencies to transition bus fleets to 100% zero-emission by 2040.

“SamTrans is one of ten California agencies to rely on our advanced battery-electric bus and infrastructure solutions to enable the transition to zero emission at scale,” says Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach at NFI. “Since 1980, NFI has delivered 263 buses to SamTrans, providing safe and efficient transportation in the region. Today, the agency expands its fleet of Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses, which deliver immediate greenhouse gas reduction, extended range, and enhanced energy recovery.”