Ryder Appoints Executive to Fleet Management Solutions Business Unit

Ryder System Inc. has named Rob Pluta vice president and chief technology product officer (CTPO) for its Fleet Management Solutions business unit.

Pluta is responsible for leading the development and execution of Ryder customer-facing, new technology and innovation products for Ryder Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), the company’s largest business segment, which provides full-service leasing, used commercial vehicle sales, commercial rental of trucks, tractors, and trailers, and contract maintenance to customers of all sizes through Ryder’s nearly 800 service locations.

He will also be instrumental in advancing the electric and autonomous vehicle initiatives for Ryder and in managing Ryder’s solutions for fleet technology, including RyderGyde, an app that manages all aspects of a fleet, including maintenance, compliance and roadside assistance; Ryder Telematics, providing customers with ELD solutions; and RyderConnect, a tool for categorizing, collecting, and publishing TSP provider data.

Pluta is a 10-year automotive industry veteran with a focus on the digitization of the customer experience, as well as advancing technology solutions such as vehicle electrification and subscription offerings.