RWC Group Assigned as Dealer for GreenPower’s BEAST School Bus in Three States

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, has appointed the RWC Group as a dealer for GreenPower’s BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) school bus in the states of Arizona and Washington, and Clark County in Nevada with approximately 20,000 school buses in these regions. RWC Group will take delivery of two GreenPower BEAST school buses in April and has committed to at least 12 more BEAST school buses in the first year.

“The Greenpower BEAST is a solid addition to our Electric bus portfolio,” says Tom Hartman, general manager of buses for the RW Group. “With 90 passenger capability, pass through luggage, 150-mile range and industry leading maneuverability RWC Group is very excited about this new partnership with GreenPower Motor Co.”

The BEAST is a purpose-built, all-electric, 40-foot, 90-passenger capacity, Type D school bus with a leading range of up to 150 miles and a 194.5-kWh battery pack. The vehicles can charge up to 20 kW on a standard J1772 protocol or DC fast charge with additional standard features including air ride suspension, pass through storage, and air disk brakes. The BEAST offers a monocoque chassis design and is built from the ground up to be battery electric.

“The appointment of RWC to our dealer channel provides GreenPower access to additional markets where there is demand for our all-electric BEAST Type D school bus,” comments Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “GreenPower will continue to set the standard for student transportation as the BEAST demonstrates its front rank on a larger scale.”