Ruan Deploys Additional All-Electric Terminal Trucks from Orange EV

Ruan Transportation Management Systems, a provider of integrated supply chain solutions, has deployed an Orange EV pure electric terminal truck at an operations facility in St. Joseph, Mo. With the addition of this fully electric unit, Ruan is expanding its heavy-duty electric vehicle fleet and further supporting a sustainable, energy efficient supply chain.

Ruan has kept pace with clean fuel advancements, implementing a variety of alternative fuels, including compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), biodiesel blends and renewable hydrocarbon diesel. Ruan plans to continue all-electric yard truck deployments in operations across the country where feasible.

“To provide clean, efficient solutions for our customers, Ruan tests and invests in the latest technologies,” says Brad Gehring, Ruan’s vice president of fleet services. “We recently marked the 18-month anniversary of deploying our first Orange EV truck to a 24/7 Minnesota operation, and the reliability has been unparalleled, exceeding uptime expectations.”

The St. Joseph project is partially funded with a Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) grant awarded through the Kansas City based Metropolitan Energy Center (MEC).

“We are excited to have another Orange EV customer scale up deployments after experiencing first-hand how well our trucks do the job,” comments Zack Ruderman, Orange EV’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Orange EV deployments are a win-win, delivering solutions that are both economically and environmentally sustainable.”