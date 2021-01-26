ROUSH CleanTech’s Battery-Electric Ford F-650 Achieves HVIP Eligibility

ROUSH CleanTech’s Ford F-650 battery-electric truck has achieved California Hybrid and Zero-emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) eligibility listing. The all-electric F-650 has a maximum speed of 65 miles per hour and a 100-mile range.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB), in partnership with CALSTART, launched the California HVIP vehicle purchase incentive program in 2009 to accelerate the acquisition of cleaner, more efficient trucks and buses in the state. HVIP provides point-of-sale discount vouchers that reduce the buying cost of vehicles operated in California.

“CARB is pleased to add the ROUSH CleanTech Ford F-650 to the growing lineup of HVIP-eligible zero-emission trucks and buses, helping California reach the goal in Gov. Newsom’s Executive Order N-79-20 that all operations of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles be 100% zero-emission by 2045, where feasible,” says Steven Cliff, deputy executive officer at CARB.

The company’s battery-electric vehicles meet all Department of Transportation regulations, comply with all applicable vehicle Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Specifications (FMVSS) requirements and adhere to the California Zero Emissions Powertrain certification program. The battery pack is warranted for five years or 60,000 miles, with a minimum 80% (110 kW) recharging capacity for the warranty lifecycle. The all-electric F-650 is suitable for a range of industry applications, including delivery, urban maintenance and aviation ground support.

The company, which has already supplied two electric vehicles to Penske, is currently taking orders.

