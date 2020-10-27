ROUSH CleanTech Providing Penske Truck Leasing with BEVs

ROUSH CleanTech, a company that specializes in advanced clean transportation solutions, says it is providing Penske Truck Leasing with all-new Ford F-650 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) later this year for deployment across Southern California.

“Penske has been expanding its battery-electric fleet for the past several years,” says Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing. “We are working with our customers to evaluate ROUSH CleanTech-powered BEVs across various real-world applications.”

ROUSH CleanTech is backed by decades of electric vehicle (EV) engineering capability from parent company, Roush Enterprises. Roush’s knowledge in electrification, partnering with companies like Canoo and FarmWise, includes production design, functional performance validation, compliance testing, assembly set up and vehicle second-stage manufacturing.

The demonstration units were funded in part by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the regulatory agency focused on improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

ROUSH CleanTech’s BEVs:

-Have a maximum speed of 65 mph and a 100-mile range

-Reduce operating costs for customers

-Foster healthier communities by emitting no exhaust and zero emissions of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds and hydrocarbons

-Meet all Department of Transportation regulations, comply with all applicable vehicle Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Specifications (FMVSS) requirements and adhere to the California Zero Emissions Powertrain certification program

ROUSH CleanTech was the first company to offer a near-zero, 0.02g g/bhp-hr propane autogas engine certified by the California Air Resources Board. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, operating vehicles with ultra-low or zero-emission engines make significant improvements to regional air quality and reduce a wide variety of human health impacts.

Production starts in summer of 2021.