ROUSH CleanTech, FPG Partner to Electrify Emergency Response Vehicles

ROUSH CleanTech, a provider of clean transportation solutions, and First Priority Group (FPG), a diversified manufacturer and dealer of emergency and specialty vehicles, say they are partnering to create a line of purpose-built electric emergency and specialty vehicles. The companies are finalizing details for pilot deployment in 2022 with commercial production scheduled to begin in 2023.

“ROUSH CleanTech and FPG share the same goals of reducing costs for specialized fleets and creating healthier communities in the areas they operate,” says Todd Mouw, president of ROUSH CleanTech. “This partnership is a natural fit for two companies that are transitioning the emergency response vehicle industry toward clean transportation solutions.”

There are approximately 3 million law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service first responders operating more than 600,000 emergency vehicles in the U.S. FPG has been involved in the delivery and service of electric vehicles since 2015. The company recently launched a new division, FPG Electrified, focused on the electrification of light- and medium-duty emergency and specialty vehicles and products. This division allows FPG to combine its experience in emergency vehicle upfitting with its vehicle electrification expertise.

Many studies show the cost per mile for electric fleet vehicles is about two-thirds less than with conventional fuels. With ROUSH CleanTech’s battery-electric vehicles, the only service required is coolant and the batteries can charge unattended. Additionally, battery-electric vehicles emit no smog-forming pollutants or harmful emissions, including oxides, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds and hydrocarbons.

