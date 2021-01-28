Romeo Power, Republic Services Collaborate on Refuse Truck Electrification

Romeo Power Inc., a provider of large-scale electrification solutions for commercial applications, and Republic Services Inc., a company that specializes in recycling and solid waste solutions, have entered into a strategic alliance agreement to collaborate on the development of Romeo Power’s battery technology for use in Republic’s electric garbage trucks.

As part of the agreement, senior leaders from each company will sit on a steering committee that will monitor and guide the alliance. The two companies will work closely to determine the key performance metrics of Romeo Power’s battery packs that will suit Republic’s specific refuse use-cases. As part of the agreement, the two parties also have agreed to a retrofit test program in which the diesel engines and related components will be removed from two of Republic’s vehicles and replaced with electric motors and Romeo Power battery packs, with a goal of delivering the retrofitted trucks by the end of the year.

“By combining Romeo Power’s energy technology with Republic Services’s vehicles, we pave the way for responsible and sustainable commercial transportation,” says Lionel Selwood Jr., CEO of Romeo Power. “We look forward to working with the Republic Services team and being part of their electrification solutions.”

Romeo Power has a 7 GWh-capable manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, Calif. Its core product offering is focused on the battery-electric vehicle medium-duty short haul and heavy-duty long haul trucking markets.