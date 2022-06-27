Rivian Aids Drivers in Colorado, California with New Fast-Charging Sites

Rivian has opened three fast-charging sites in Colorado and California, the first deployments in its nationwide Rivian Adventure Network. These Level 3 DC fast-charging sites will initially provide over 200 kW of power, allowing Rivian drivers to add as much as 140 miles of range in just 20 minutes and creating new opportunities for sustainable adventure far from home.

The first Rivian Adventure Network site in Salida, Colo. Includes four chargers, including a pull-through charger to accommodate vehicles towing trailers. The site also hosts four Level 2 Rivian Waypoints chargers, which are available for use by any EV – not just Rivian vehicles – through the Rivian smartphone app. The second and third Adventure Network sites are in Inyokern and Bishop, Calif.

“We designed Rivian charging to support electrified adventure, and these first sites demonstrate how we’re enabling drivers to responsibly reach some of the nation’s most breathtaking natural spaces,” says Trent Warnke, Rivian’s senior director of energy and charging solutions. “In addition to scenic or off-the-beaten-path destinations, our fast-charging rollout is designed to ensure travelers have places to charge along major transportation corridors coast to coast.”

Recognizing that vehicle electrification is only one step in reducing environmental impact, Rivian is matching charging on Rivian Adventure Network and Waypoints chargers with 100% renewable energy on an annual basis. Rivian is engaging directly with clean energy developers and operators to promote tangible contributions to a cleaner grid when drivers plug in. To support this initiative, Rivian is building a portfolio of high-impact renewable projects around the country that balance technologies, location, and energy solutions.

Rivian will continue opening Rivian Adventure Network sites with an initial goal of 3,500 fast chargers at 600 sites across North America.