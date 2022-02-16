RIPTA Orders New Flyer Transit Buses for Rhode Island

New Flyer of America Inc., a NFI Group Inc. subsidiary, has received a new contract from the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) for 14 battery-electric, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses. The order includes five ABB 50 kWh depot chargers from NFI Infrastructure Solutions to support battery-electric bus deployment in the Rhode Island region.

Based in Providence, RIPTA provides public transportation in the State of Rhode Island and delivers over 11.25 million annual bus rides on 55 bus routes.

The purchase was made through the Connecticut Department of Transportation contract and marks RIPTA’s first order of NFI zero-emission buses and infrastructure. Through the deployment, RIPTA will advance its green initiative to reduce transit operating costs and environmental impact, ultimately making the state more sustainable.

“RIPTA is counting on NFI’s advanced mobility and infrastructure solutions to enable the transition to zero-emission at scale,” comments Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “Our battery-electric buses deliver immediate emissions reduction which helps fulfil RIPTA’s commitment to sustainability. Together, we are reducing greenhouse gases, providing cleaner air, and working to create healthier communities.”

Designed on the proven Xcelsior platform, each battery electric Xcelsior CHARGE bus can reduce up to 100-160 tons of greenhouse gas per year. New Flyer’s zero-emission deployments are supported by NFI Infrastructure Solutions, providing safe and reliable infrastructure services for smart, sustainable mobility projects with over 200 chargers installed to date.