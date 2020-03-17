Reynolds Logistics’ Enlists Volvo LNG Trucks for Fuel Delivery

Reynolds Logistics has put two new ADR specified Volvo FM liquefied natural gas (LNG) 6×2 tractor units into operation, working exclusively on its Gasrec contract.

Replacing two dual-fuel Volvo trucks, the new vehicles will deliver to Gasrec sites around the U.K. – including Sittingbourne, Swindon, Tamworth and the company’s flagship refueling site next to the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).

Gasrec projects that one-third of the U.K.’s 44-ton heavy truck market will have transitioned to natural gas within the next seven years, with approximately 39,000 gas-powered HGVs on U.K. roads.

“As a company we believe it is crucial we practice what we preach, so to now be delivering all of our LNG using the latest technology gas-powered trucks is an important landmark,” says James Westcott, CCO at Gasrec.

“Natural gas is cleaner and cheaper than diesel and is currently the only truly sustainable alternative fuel source available on the commercial vehicle market,” he adds.

The two new FMs – which have a range of around 450 miles when pulling a fully-loaded tri-axle gas tanker – are based at Reynolds’ site in Grays and will load daily at the Grain LNG terminal on the Isle of Grain. They are each powered by Volvo’s G13C LNG engines, which develop up to 460 hp and a peak torque of 2,300 Nm – on par with a regular diesel model with the same power rating, while reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 95% when fuelled with biomethane.

Family-owned Reynolds Logistics began its business in Dublin in 1928. The company has been operating in the U.K. for more than 20 years and now runs approximately 90 trucks across the country, specializing in the delivery of bulk fuel, hazardous liquids and lubricants.

Photo: Reynolds Logistics’ home page