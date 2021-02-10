Revel Electrifies New York City with Nation’s Largest Fast-Charging Depot

Revel, a Brooklyn-based transportation company that specializes in electrification, says it is building a DC fast-charging Superhub for electric vehicles (EVs) at the former Pfizer building in Brooklyn.

The site will be the largest universal fast-charging depot in North America, with 30 chargers open to the public on a 24/7 basis and accessible to owners of any EV brand. This will be the first of a network of fast-charging Superhubs opened by Revel across New York City to promote the widespread adoption of EVs and meet New Yorkers’ need for EV fast chargers.

Revel’s expansion into charging marks its first new product line since launching a shared fleet of electric mopeds in 2018. The company started with a small pilot program in three Brooklyn neighborhoods before expanding its New York City service to Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx, growing its service area and fleet size to meet New Yorkers’ needs for affordable, socially-distant modes of transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Revel is planning to expand its product offerings further in the coming months as part of its mission to electrify cities like New York.

“Revel is building the infrastructure of the future and we’re building it now – our planet can’t wait,” says ​Frank Reig, co-founder and CEO of Revel. ​“We couldn’t be more excited to bring fast-charging to our home borough of Brooklyn and get to work on the first of many Superhubs to come in 2021.”

The former Pfizer building, which once housed the company’s drug manufacturing operations and was its first headquarters, is a natural fit for Revel’s first chargers. In recent years, the site has been transformed by its owners at Acumen Capital Partners into an ecosystem of small businesses and startups.

Revel chose ​Tritium’s​ recently launched RTM75 model for the first 10 chargers at its Brooklyn site, which will go live this spring. These chargers can provide EV drivers with 100 additional miles in about 20 minutes. Revel plans to install upcoming Tritium fast charger models at the Superhub in the coming months, further increasing charging capacity and speed.

