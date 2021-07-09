Regulator Approves Illinois Utility’s Electric Vehicle Charging Tariff

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved Ameren Illinois’ electric vehicle charging tariff, which will help jump-start electric vehicle adoption and charging station installation in central and southern Illinois and accelerate progress on the state’s green energy goals.

The tariff, filed in August 2020, allows the company to support the development of a network of charging infrastructure and implement special time-based delivery service rates and other incentives to encourage greater adoption of electric vehicles.

There are six components to the program:

Single Family Residential Charging. Includes a special delivery service rate to encourage at-home charging during non-peak hours.

Multi-Family Residential Charging. Designed to encourage electric vehicle ownership among those living in multi-family facilities, while also giving those residents an option to charge at home. Also provides a special delivery service rate and supplemental line extension allowance for property owners who install charging facilities at their properties, with additional allowances for installations in low-income areas.

Education Facility Charging. Offers special delivery service rates and incentives for electric school bus operators. Will support clean transportation for school children in the Ameren Illinois territory.

Transit Facility Charging. Offers special delivery service rates and incentives for those customers who operate public electric transit buses. Will support Ameren Illinois’ low-to-moderate income customer base by providing a means for those who don’t own a vehicle to participate in the electrification of the transportation sector.

Corridor Charging. Incentive for property owners and third-party entities to install publicly-accessible fast charging stations in predetermined areas along transportation corridors.

Non-Corridor Fast DC Charging. Rate incentives to encourage installation of public fast charging throughout the territory.

Customers will be able to begin enrolling in the new rate options beginning this fall.