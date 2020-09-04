REG Appoints Berger to Board of Directors

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REG), a producer of biodiesel and renewable diesel, has added Walter Berger to the company’s board of directors.

Berger offers the company a broad cross-section of experience with commercial, product, operating, strategic, M&A and financial responsibilities and outcomes. Notably, he has strong domain expertise in technology commercialization, including energy, Cloud, software and communications.

“We are very pleased to be adding Berger to the REG board. His professional background and expertise bring additional diverse and synergistic perspectives to REG,” says Jeffrey Stroburg, chairman of the board at REG.

“Despite the current challenging operating environment under COVID-19, REG continues to accelerate our participation in the energy transition. Berger will be an asset to our team as we drive for ongoing growth and long-term success,” he adds.

Berger currently serves as president, COO, and director of KYMETA Corp., a satellite technology and communications company headquartered in Redmond, Wash.

Before joining KYMETA, Berger served as COO and CFO of Nuvectra Corp., a medical device company. Before that, he served as CFO of AppDynamics Inc., an application performance management and IT operations analytics company. Berger has also served on for-profit and non-profit boards, including Sirius Computer Solutions, a national integrator of technology-based business solutions, until late 2017.

Berger will serve as a Class I director and will serve on the audit and risk management committees of the board. His term will expire at the 2021 annual meeting of the company’s stockholders.

Photo: Walter Berger