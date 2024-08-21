ReFuels Breaks Ground on Bio-CNG Refueling Station

ReFuels N.V., one of Europe’s leading suppliers of renewable biomethane (Bio-CNG) for decarbonization of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), has broken ground on a new refueling station at Livingston in West Lothian, Scotland. The public access Bio-CNG station operated under the CNG Fuels brand will enable low-emission transport between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Livingston station can refuel 14 trucks simultaneously when fully utilized, enabling more than 600 trucks to be refueled per day with a total capacity of 20 million kilograms of Bio-CNG annually. CNG Fuels also operates Scotland’s first public access renewable biomethane HGV refueling station, which opened in 2021 near Bellshill.

“The Livingston station is next door to several major distribution centers, including Tesco and DHL,” says Philip Fjeld, CEO of ReFuels. “Once operational, it will enable fleet operators and their clients to further decarbonize logistics in Scotland. Bio-CNG is a low-carbon alternative to traditional fossil fuels and more cost-effective than diesel. As ReFuels develops new sites according to our long-term plan, we also unlock additional orders for new Bio-CNG trucks from both new and existing customers.”

CNG Fuels’ current UK network of 14 stations in operation can refuel more than 9,500 HGVs daily. This equals an annual dispensing capacity of more than 290 million kg of biomethane and potential savings of more than 800,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year versus diesel. The year-end 2026 target of 30 to 40 stations in build and operation equals a total capacity of up to 23,000 HGVs per day and more than 650 million kg of biomethane annually.

The Livingston station is owned by a joint venture with Foresight Group. In addition to Livingston, ReFuels has one more station under construction in Doncaster in south Yorkshire, one of the United Kingdom’s largest logistics hubs.

