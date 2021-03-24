Redmark Adds Hybrid-Electric Upfits, Charging Services to Company Offerings

Redmark, a provider of advanced fuel vehicle services in the Rocky Mountain Region, has formally launched its hybrid-electric upfits and charging station services program for fleets.

Redmark is a sales and installation partner with XL Fleet, an electric powertrain systems developer and provider of electrification technology for fleet vehicles. XL Fleet offers hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle (PHEV) systems for models available from Ford, GM and other OEMs. XL Fleet systems are installed in over 4,000 fleet vehicles in North America with more than 145 million miles of use to-date.

All upfit vehicles go through the same quality-controlled upfit process regardless of the OEM. Each vehicle is fully warrantied, with combined support from the fuel system developer, upfitter and OEM. All upfit vehicles, whether hybrid-electric, CNG or LPG, arrive at the dealership fully supported and ready for work, notes the company. Dealerships in partnership with Redmark offer complete warranty repair and maintenance services for modified vehicles. Redmark is also one of the first companies in the U.S. to receive an installer certificate from the Ford eQVM program. As a participant in both the Ford QVM and eQVM programs, Redmark upfits low-emissions natural gas, propane and hybrid-electric systems onto new vehicles from Ford Motor Co.

“While OEMs are now offering some hybrid vehicles factory-direct, Redmark is partnering with XL Fleet to offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems for many OEM platforms not available otherwise,” says Kris Kielty, president of Redmark. “An upfit hybrid-electric vehicle can also have a large array of OEM options and after-market accessories added, which provides maximum flexibility for our fleet customers. We completed our first batch of PHEV upfits last fall and are now proud to have fully launched our hybrid-electric program for fleets.”

In addition to upfits, Redmark now offers equipment selection, design, build and maintenance services for fleet electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Redmark is partnering with ChargePoint, an EV charging network, to assist fleets with a seamless transition to electric charging. Through the ChargePoint network, drivers have access to more than 100,000 places to charge in North America and Europe.