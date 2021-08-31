RDS Logistics Group Deploys Fully Electric Vehicles with Toyota

RDS Logistics Group has deployed a new electric vehicle (EV) fleet of seven electric terminal yard hostlers as part of RDS Logistics Groups’ ongoing effort to promote sustainability. The EVs will be used at the Toyota Ontario Parts Center to increase overall performance and eliminate emissions.

The delivery of the EV fleet marks the first electric vehicle deployment at the Ontario facility since the two companies joined forces over 24 years ago in 1997.

“Adding these emissions-free vehicles to our fleet helps move us closer to achieving the carbon reduction goals laid out in Toyota’s Challenge 2050,” says Santos Bugarin, group manager of parts supply chain operations at Toyota Motor North America. “We’re confident in the technology and capability of these new vehicles and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with RDS to achieve our common sustainability goals.”

“We are proud to inaugurate the use of Zero-Emissions yard spotters at Toyota’s Ontario California facility and thereby contributing to Toyota’s ambitious 2035 and 2050 clean air and renewable power initiatives,” says Greg Stefflre, founder of RDS Logistics Group. “Building on this initiative, we are in the process of constructing an additional, greenfield Inland Empire facility that will utilize self-generated and stored solar power along with all-electric handling equipment and LEED qualified building and operating techniques. Toyota is a great business partner with whom to share our clean energy goals.”