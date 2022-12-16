Randy Marion Places Order for 6,000 Mullen Class 1 EV Cargo Vans

Mullen Automotive Inc. has received a purchase order for 6,000 Class 1 EV cargo vans from Randy Marion Isuzu LLC (RMI), a member of the Randy Marion Automotive Group (RMA). The order is valued at approximately $200 million.

Mullen recently announced RMA as its first commercial dealer partner to offer sales, service and parts for Mullen Automotive’s commercial vehicle lineup.

“We see a tremendous opportunity with the Mullen commercial portfolio, and the launch of the commercial van could not come at a better time,” states Randy Marion, CEO and founder of RMA. “There’s significant pent-up customer demand for Mullen to fulfill. I have many customers looking at me to find product for their companies.”

“This is a real vote of confidence in our company. We appreciate Randy’s vision and aggressiveness to partner with us,” adds John Schwegman, chief commercial officer for Mullen Automotive. “He clearly sees the future in commercial EVs.”

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes Class 1-3 cargo van and cab chassis offerings and Bollinger Motors Class 4-6 chassis products. Mullen’s entire commercial vehicle lineup will be manufactured out of the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) located outside Tunica, Miss.

“The Randy Marion Automotive team is fully aligned with our Class 1 EV plan and is well positioned to help us capitalize on our first mover advantage in the commercial EV segments,” concludes David Michery, chairman and CEO of Mullen Automotive.